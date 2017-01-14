Build on spirit of mutual help and support, urges PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Whenever she comes across a donation box or a person in need, Primary 6 pupil Dyan Nurqalisya Nurazhar will do her best to help.

The Townsville Primary School pupil's passion for helping the less fortunate, as well as her academic achievements and leadership, were highlighted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jan 14), at an awards ceremony where he presented 286 Edusave Character Awards and Edusave Merit Bursaries to Nurqalisya and other students from Teck Ghee division.

In a speech at Townsville Primary School in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Lee congratulated all the students and said he hopes they will prepare for the future by making use of learning opportunities that schools provide and care for their schoolmates.

"In Singapore, the sky is the limit. If you work hard, you have (the) ability, you show what you can do, there are many more chances for you to do more and to contribute more to society," he said.

Mr Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, also mingled with students and their families at a reception in the canteen.

The event also had 529 students receiving bursaries supported by the Teck Ghee Citizens' Consultative Committee, which received more than $184,000 through Seventh Month fundraising events last year.

Mr Lee thanked the donors and fundraising organisers, and said the spirit of mutual help and support in society, organisations and individuals is very valuable.

"I hope we will continue to develop this spirit and build an even more warm-hearted society," he said in Mandarin.

He also wished the students present all the best for the new school year and assured them that their teachers, parents, the Government and schools will support them fully as they "do well, grow up and do well for Singapore".