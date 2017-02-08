Budget help for people with disabilities

Singaporeans with disabilities will receive more support to help them participate productively in the workforce in this year's Budget.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law, said the aim is to help persons with disabilities be fully integrated into society and live productive and happy lives.

Speaking yesterday on a visit to the Enabling Village - a community space where people with disabilities can shop, eat, access services and attend training - Ms Indranee said: "The message really is if you're disabled, it doesn't mean that you're not able to contribute and be a fully-functioning part of society."

She said the combined effort of centres like the Enabling Village, employers and the Government would be needed to help them. "Training may be one part, helping them to integrate is another part but getting people to participate - employers - is important as well."

Persons with disabilities make up 0.55 per cent of the resident labour force in Singapore but represent 3.4 per cent of residents aged 18 to 49.

Ms Indranee said there may be "a large number who may not be working but could potentially be".

"The ultimate goal and aim is that anybody who is disabled, but who would be able to participate productively in some form or other, should be able to have the opportunity to do so," she said.

For that to happen, society needs to have the "right mindset" and there must be a partnership between the Government, the beneficiaries and employers.

"For the disabled person, he or she will need to put in effort to train and to learn. The employers have to put in effort too - to understand that when you are taking on somebody who is disabled, they may have certain needs but they are also part of our community.

"They are a part of our society and it's possible to configure jobs to suit them. It is possible to configure a workplace to suit them," she said.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Budget 2017 in Parliament on Feb 20.