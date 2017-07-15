Brunei, Singapore leaders reaffirm close and excellent bilateral ties

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli (left) had an audience with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to convey the birthday wishes of Singapore’s leaders to him.
Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli (left) had an audience with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to convey the birthday wishes of Singapore’s leaders to him. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE - Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah have reaffirmed the close and excellent bilateral relations between Singapore and Brunei, which are underpinned by the warm personal ties and frequent high-level exchanges between the two sides.

At a meeting with Brunei Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, Mr Masagos, accompanied by his wife, Madam Jumelah Ja'afar, also conveyed birthday greetings from Singapore's leaders to Sultan Bolkiah, the Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a press statement.

Mr Masagos expressed appreciation for Sultan Bolkiah's successful state visit to Singapore from July 5 to 6, which underscored the special ties between the two countries.

Earlier on Saturday (July 15) morning, Mr Masagos and his wife attended the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony and Investiture Ceremony.

On Saturday evening, they will attend the Royal Banquet.

Mr Masagos also visited the homes of several former and current Bruneian ministers to exchange Hari Raya greetings during his visit.

