Broker jailed and fined for assault and abuse after night of drinking

After a night of drinking, a woman became so drunk that she hit and bit two people in separate scuffles and shouted vulgarities at them, all of which were caught on videos that went viral.

Taiwanese broker Dina Huang Chih-Yung, 31, was jailed for three weeks yesterday, after she admitted to hitting taxi driver Cheng Teck Wei, 43, on his arm on Dec 7, 2016.

She was also fined $1,000 for abusing security officer Jeiv Anay Alimithu, 39, on the same night.

The court heard that Huang boarded Mr Cheng's taxi at Marina Bay Sands Tower 3 that night. She fell asleep soon after she got into the cab as she had consumed at least 700ml of sake that night.

When they reached Skysuites@Anson condominium in Enggor Street, Huang alighted and walked away without paying the fare.

Mr Cheng got out of his taxi and grabbed her handbag to prevent her from leaving. His shouts for help were heard by two security guards at the condominium.

Huang hit Mr Cheng's arm and tried to kick him, as she attempted to pull her handbag from him. When he refused to let go, she tried to hit him at least four times. She screamed at him in Mandarin to let go, and he did so.

She then walked away, while hurling vulgarities at him. She said she would wait for the police and that she "had a lot of money".

When a security supervisor advised her to cool down, she began hitting Mr Cheng on his arm and shouting vulgarities again. During the scuffle, Mr Cheng's glasses fell and were chipped.

The woman went into a nearby Japanese restaurant, where she complained to an assistant manager that her bag had been taken away from her. The latter accompanied her out of the restaurant.

Huang approached Mr Cheng and both engaged in a scuffle.

Ms Jeiv Anay appeared and tried to calm her down. But Huang bit her in the left hand and hit her on the head. During a quarrel, Huang hit the security officer's hand twice and abused her with vulgarities.

Police arrived and observed that Huang was reeking of alcohol. While waiting for the police officers to hand her a "case card'', Huang squatted outside the restaurant and dozed off. She staggered after being handed the "case card''.

In mitigation, her lawyer Sunil Sudheesan, together with Ms Diana Ngiam, said their client had reacted the way she did because the taxi driver had held on to her handbag.

He said she had consumed alcohol due to work commitments, and she accepted responsibility for what she did. She was contrite and very remorseful, he added.

He said Huang's company was extremely sympathetic and supportive of her and would continue employing her. Two other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

She could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt. For abusing the security guard, the maximum penalty is a $5,000 fine and six months' jail.

Elena Chong