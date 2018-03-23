British Airways crew member arrested for outrage of modesty case in Singapore

SINGAPORE - British Airways is cooperating with police investigations into a case of outrage of modesty involving its cabin crew.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday (March 24) that they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty in Cuscaden Road at 8.31pm on March 18.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case and police investigations are ongoing. ST understands that the female victim is 29 years old, and both of them are British employees with British Airways.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Hotel Jen Tanglin. When contacted, a spokesman for the hotel declined comment.

British reports had said that a crew member had allegedly raped an air stewardess while on a stopover in Singapore this week. The incident purportedly occurred during "an off-duty drinks party", the Daily Mail reported.

Reports said the crew member was arrested in Singapore.

A spokesman for the airline told The Straits Times on Friday (March 23) that it is assisting the police.

"We are cooperating with the police investigation and are offering our full support to our cabin crew," said the spokesman.

"As it is a live investigation, we won't be commenting further."