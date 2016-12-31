Bright wishes for the new year

As the new year approaches, many in Singapore are hoping for a better tomorrow.

They got to pen their wishes on charms that are now on show at the Countdown Wishing Trees display in Marina Bay.

With at least three major New Year countdown events taking place across Singapore tonight, extra security has been planned to provide a safe environment for the massive crowds set to show up.

Across Asia and the rest of the world, police and military forces are also on heightened alert against the possibility of terror attacks.

