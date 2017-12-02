Bright start for Christmas Wonderland

Gardens by the Bay turned into a "Christmas Wonderland" yesterday as it opened its yearly Yuletide fair. Visitors can shop for gifts and buy food like pancakes and meatballs at the stalls of the European-style Festive Market, amid stunning Luminarie light sculptures. The Christmas Wonderland fair also features an outdoor skating rink and Asia's largest Santa's Grotto. Ethiopian circus group, Circus Abyssinia, will be performing gravity-defying stunts from Tuesdays to Sundays, and on Christmas Day. The 57,000 sq m fair will be open daily from 4pm to 11pm till Dec 26. Admission tickets start from $4.