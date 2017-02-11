Bridget's Adventures series: Playing the waiting game

Former United States president Barack Obama trumped British billionaire Richard Branson in a friendly sports challenge this week.

Mr Obama learnt kitesurfing faster than Mr Branson could master foilboarding, a similar sport which uses a board that extends above the water surface.

In Singapore waters, things were not so simple for Straits Times journalist Bridget Tan in her first kitesurfing lesson: She discovers it is a waiting game.

Kitesurfers may wait an entire day for suitably strong winds only to have low winds sink their kites.

Check out this episode of Bridget's Adventures.

WATCH THE VIDEO: www.straitstimes.com/videos