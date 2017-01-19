Bridget’s Adventures: Flying high skydiving indoors at iFly

SINGAPORE - The first time I stepped into the wind tunnel, I was blown away.

For 4½ minutes, I was tossed around like a rag doll, alternating between hitting the wall around me and landing on the mesh below.

I was definitely not off to a flying start learning how to do indoor skydiving at iFly Singapore in Sentosa.

The facility, which opened in May 2011, has a five-storey tunnel with winds blowing at up to 180kmh to simulate skydiving.

My second and third "flights" turned out much better.

I remembered to keep my chin up, just like what the introduction video and my instructor said I should always do. With my chin up, I was able to keep my body in the right position, and this prevented the wind from pushing me all over the place.

When it was time for the challenge, I was not sure if my tired body and bruised ego could pull me through.

So I was pleasantly surprised when, at the command of my instructor Kumaresan Jayakrishnan, 31, I could let the wind take me up and then somehow I managed to float down.

While I was doing all that, his voice kept ringing in my head: "Relax and have fun."

I guess when your body is that exhausted, you have no choice but to relax. And get a sassy windswept hairdo while you’re at it.

For beginners, iFly Singapore recommends the $119 package which includes two 45-second skydives.