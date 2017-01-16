Braving mud to save horseshoe crabs

Volunteers washing up and changing out of their diving shoes after helping to rescue horseshoe crabs at the Mandai mudflats. They were among 86 volunteers taking part in the Nature Society (Singapore)'s Horseshoe Crab Research and Rescue Programme, which saves horseshoe crabs that have been caught in nets and collects data for conservation purposes. There are four species of horseshoe crabs in the world, two of which are found in Singapore. Scientists here consider the mangrove horseshoe crab to be vulnerable to extinction and the coastal horseshoe crab to be endangered because of irresponsible fishing and habitat loss, and the Mandai mudflats is the only known place where these two species gather in such big numbers.

