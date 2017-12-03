Boys' Brigade needs more to Share-A-Gift

There are 15 days to the end of The Boys' Brigade's charity project Share-A-Gift, but only 34 per cent of its target has been reached.

For Share-A-Gift's 30th edition this year, The Boys' Brigade aims to help 42,296 beneficiaries, its most ambitious target since it began the project in 1988. From 2014 to last year, the project had 35,000 to 40,000 beneficiaries a year.

It is increasing its effort to get more public donations for Share-A-Gift, which distributes food items to the less fortunate and fulfils their Christmas wishes.

The Boys' Brigade said more than 400 slots for volunteers to deliver items to beneficiaries are still vacant. Only 24 per cent of the slots have been filled by volunteers.

Last year, donations for general wishes - which are household items and food, as opposed to specific wishes beneficiaries ask for - were at 39 per cent of the target at a similar stage in the project. By this time last year, almost half of the registration slots for delivery were filled.

Yesterday, 180 volunteers in more than 80 volunteer vehicles and two buses took on the first wave of food hamper deliveries to beneficiaries' homes.

The volunteers delivered 860 food hampers to the homes of more than 430 beneficiaries.

The car flag-off was led by Ms Joan Pereira, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC. "I encourage families to come together to volunteer," she said. "The end of the year is about bonding and celebrating the closing of the year together, and volunteering is something that is meaningful."

Share-A-Gift is supported by the National Council of Social Service and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Beneficiaries include those on ComCare assistance, which provides help for low-income people, and those identified by voluntary welfare organisations.

They can receive food hampers that consist of 25 items, put together from public donations.

Each hamper, containing food items such as Milo, rice and instant noodles, is estimated to last beneficiaries for four months or more.

Beneficiaries can also indicate specific wishes, such as a school bag or a toaster, which will be fulfilled by The Boys' Brigade.

Mr Lui Chong Chee, chairman of this year's project, urged the public to contribute, especially canned food, biscuits, rice and cereal.

The organisation launched a Virtual Box on Nov 21, where the public can make donations online.

Beneficiary Ong Poh Beng, 70, is happy with the hamper he received. The retiree lives alone in a one-room flat and has no family left. "I've been receiving the hampers for three years and they help me greatly. I especially like the biscuits," he said.

Members of the public can donate general food and household items at various FairPrice outlets islandwide from 11am to 9pm daily until Dec 18. They can also sign up to deliver the gifts from Dec 4 to 29. For more information, visit www.bbshare.sg.