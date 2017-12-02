Boys' Brigade increasing public outreach on Share-A-Gift's 30th anniversary

SINGAPORE - The Boys' Brigade in Singapore said it is upping its effort in public outreach on the 30th year anniversary of its Share-A-Gift project.

This year, the Boys' Brigade aims to reach out to 42,296 beneficiaries, its most ambitious target since it began the Share-A-Gift project in 1988.

However, the brigade also said that the project is "falling short of its previous years' donations at this stage of the project" and urged the public to contribute where they can.

There are 16 days left to the end of the project but only 34 per cent of the target has been achieved. The organisation said that it is also lagging behind by more than 400 registration slots for daily delivery sign-ups.

Last year, general wishes donations were at 39 per cent of the targets and almost half of the registration slots were filled up.

On Saturday (Dec 2), 180 volunteers in over 80 volunteer vehicles and two buses took on the first wave of food hamper deliveries to beneficiaries' homes.

The volunteers personally delivered 860 food hampers to the homes of over 430 beneficiaries. The car flag-off was led by MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Joan Pereira.

The Share-A-Gift project aims to bring cheer to the less fortunate by collecting food items and fulfilling their Christmas wishes. It is a national community service project organised annually with support from the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Beneficiaries include those on ComCare assistance and families or individuals identified by Voluntary Welfare Organisations (VWO).

They can receive signature food hampers that consist of 25 items, put together from public donations. Each hamper, containing food items such as Milo, rice and instant noodles, is estimated to last beneficiaries for four months or more.

Beneficiaries can also indicate specific wishes, such as a school bag or a toaster, which will be fulfilled by The Boys' Brigade.

Mr Lui Chong Chee, chairman of this year's project, said: "The project is nearing its halfway mark, and we have only achieved 34 per cent of its target. With the highest number of beneficiaries in our 30-year history, we are working tirelessly to make the project a success. We understand it is a tall order. As such, we would need the help of the public to come forward to do their part for the community."

Members of the public can donate general food and household items at various FairPrice outlets islandwide from 11am to 9pm daily until Dec 18. They can also sign up to volunteer to deliver gifts to beneficiaries from Dec 4 to Dec 29.

In an effort to increase outreach, the organisation also launched a Virtual Box on Dec 21, where the public can contribute through online donations. They added that over the years, they have seen a substantial increase in online traffic to its website.

For more information, the public can visit www.bbshare.sg.