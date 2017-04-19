Boy finds maggots in Four Leaves sausage bun; NEA says no lapses at Hougang Mall outlet

SINGAPORE - Maggots were reportedly found in a sausage bun from Four Leaves Bakery, but authorities said there were no hygiene lapses at the shop.

The bakery chain has stopped selling all products that use sausages at their outlets, it said in a media statement.

Ms Ivy Yeo said in a post on Facebook that her eight-year-old son was traumatised after finding live maggots in a sausage bun she bought from the Four Leaves outlet at Hougang Mall.

Her son saw a doctor and was referred to the hospital, but he is resting at home now, she wrote.

Her post has been shared more than 12,000 times since she put it up on Monday (April 17).

She added on Tuesday that the bakery has since contacted her.

Four Leaves director Koji Tanabe said the chain is taking a serious view of the matter. They are conducting an investigation with their suppliers and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"All Four Leaves' buns, including the mini chicken sausage bun, are freshly baked daily. Any unsold buns will be donated or thrown away on the same baking day," Mr Tanabe said.

They have used the same brand of sausage for many years, and this is the first time this has happened, he added.

"Once again, Four Leaves sincerely apologises for this incident," he said in a statement.

NEA said that it has found no lapses at the Hougang Mall shop after an inspection. It confirmed that the buns are prepared daily.

"There were no hygiene lapses found in the handling and preparation of the sausage buns. The premises was well maintained and had no evidence of pests," an NEA spokesman said.

However, the agency will continue to monitor the hygiene practices of the outlet, it said.