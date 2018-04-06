Boy, 3, rescued after locking himself in car

A three-year-old boy accidentally locked himself in his father's car for half an hour at a Toa Payoh carpark on Wednesday evening before he was rescued.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers responded at around 7pm and rescued the boy using a tool to prise open the doors of the silver car, which was parked at Block 138A Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

Paramedics who assessed the boy's condition said he was not injured, said the SCDF. The boy was not taken to hospital.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the boy's father had got out of the car to pick something up from the left passenger seat. But before that, he handed the car key to his son, who was in a child seat. Just as he stepped out of the car, the boy accidentally pressed a button on the key, locking the vehicle.

As the boy did not know how to unlock the car, he remained trapped as his father stood outside consoling him. A witness told Wanbao that the boy's father had initially wanted to get the help of a locksmith, but it would have taken about an hour. He then decided to alert the SCDF.

Around noon on March 22, a baby girl was trapped in a car for 20 minutes at a carpark near Holland Village Market and Food Centre. The family's maid had accidentally shut the car door and the vehicle's automatic lock feature was activated. The girl's father used a hammer to break the window on the driver's side to rescue her.