Bowen Secondary: Caring for special needs kids

The school's community service scheme has ended, but over a third of the students who took part in it now volunteer on their own at nearby welfare groups.

Students from Bowen Secondary in Hougang still reach out, for instance, by playing sports with special needs kids.

They were in last year's Changemakers in the Community scheme, part of the Values in Action (VIA) programme, run by the school at one of the three welfare organisations across the road: Awwa School, Bright Vision Hospital and Mindsville@Napiri.

At Awwa, which offers special education for children aged seven to 18, students from both schools take part in activities based on common interests, including football and cooking classes.

"It is not about accumulating hours. We want our students to really know who and why they are helping," said Mr Dominic Goh, 40, who is head of department for character and citizenship education, which encompasses VIA.

"We want to inculcate the values of community service, so they become empathetic and motivated to serve the community in their own way," said the mathematics teacher.

Said Secondary 3 student Nuh Syazwan Suhardi, 15, who has continued to volunteer: "I'm friends now with some students from Awwa, and am more confident and comfortable with those with special needs. If we meet them in public, we do not feel awkward."

Ms Hannah Fan, who is head of programmes at Awwa, said: "The presence of Bowen students provides a good platform for our students to practise their social skills.

"It provides an authentic experience for mainstream students from which they can develop character and learn to accept others who might be different from them."

Said Sec 3 student N. Shri Raman, 14, who is also still volunteering: "People who need glasses have special needs, and we don't think they are different, so we should not think special needs children are different either."