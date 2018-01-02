Both Sengkang entrances into TPE closed due to overturned lorry, causing massive jam

SINGAPORE - Both entrances from Sengkang into the Tampines Expressway (TPE) were closed on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 2) after a lorry overturned, blocking off the road leading into TPE.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a tweet at 3.13pm that there was an accident on TPE, towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), at the Punggol Road entrance which is one of two entrances into TPE from Sengkang.

This accident involves an overturned lorry that left the road impassable.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it received a call for assistance at 2.40pm and dispatched an ambulance to the Punggol Road entrance into TPE.

The lorry driver was assessed with no injuries and was not taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a lorry on the slip road into TPE towards SLE at 2.38pm. No injuries were reported.

Less than half an hour before this, LTA had tweeted about the closure of the Sengkang East Road entrance into TPE.

Accident on TPE (towards SLE) at Sengkang East Rd Entrance. Sengkang East Rd Entrance closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 2, 2018

Accident on TPE (towards SLE) at Punggol Rd Entrance. Punggol Rd Entrance closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 2, 2018

The entrance was also closed as a result of the same accident.

As a result of both road closures, heavy traffic jams were reported.

The jam had cleared by 4.18pm, according to camera footage of the TPE exit to Punggol Flyover on LTA's One Motoring website.

Police investigations are ongoing.