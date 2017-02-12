Botanic Gardens tragedy: 1 dead, 4 injured after heritage tree topples

National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers examining a 40m-tall tembusu tree at the Botanic Gardens which suddenly fell onto unsuspecting visitors yesterday at around 4.25pm, just 35 minutes before the start of a nearby
National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers examining a 40m-tall tembusu tree at the Botanic Gardens which suddenly fell onto unsuspecting visitors yesterday at around 4.25pm, just 35 minutes before the start of a nearby concert celebrating Canada's 150 years. A 38-year-old Indian national who was there with her family was killed. Her husband, a 39-year-old French national and their two children, both aged one, were injured, along with a 26-year-old Singaporean woman. NParks said it is investigating why the tree, which is more than 270 years old, fell. It was last inspected in September last year and found to be healthy.

