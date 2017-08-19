Botanic Gardens MRT station closed briefly on Saturday morning due to smoke triggering fire alarm

SINGAPORE - Botanic Gardens MRT station on the Circle Line was closed briefly on Saturday (Aug 19) morning after an overheated electrical box triggered the station's fire alarm.

The box, located in the station's environment control room, had emitted some smoke, SMRT's vice-president for corporate communications Patrick Nathan told The Straits Times.

This triggered the fire alarm and safety announcements at around 9.40am.

"As a safety precaution, commuters were requested to wait outside the station for a few minutes as station staff looked into the cause of the alarm," said Mr Nathan, who added that train services and amenities were not affected.

"The station was reopened with 15 minutes. We apologised for any inconvenience caused."

Investigations by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers revealed that the electrical box had overheated. Its power supply was turned off immediately.

An SCDF spokesman said it was alerted at 9.50am and that investigations are still ongoing.

A fire engine, a fire bike, two Red Rhinos and three support appliances responded to the incident.