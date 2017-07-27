Botanic Gardens debuts in Singapore leg of exhibition featuring Lego replicas of World Heritage sites

SINGAPORE - Don't be surprised if you spot a familiar sight at the local edition of an exhibition featuring detailed Lego replicas of World Heritage sites - the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

New to the Piece Of Peace exhibition which kicked off on Thursday (July 27) at the Fort Canning Arts Centre, the Botanic Gardens replica is made up of some 10,000 Lego bricks and took 14 days to build.

The Gardens, founded in 1859, was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site in 2015, joining a league of more than 1,000 global treasures.

It also joins six other Asean World Heritage sites that were added to the Singapore leg of the exhibition's world tour, in celebration of Asean's 50th anniversary.

They are: Indonesia's Borobudur temple compounds in Central Java; the Laos town of Luang Prabang; Malaysia's Kinabalu Park in Sabah; Myanmar's Pyu ancient cities; the Philippines' historic city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur; and Thailand's historic town of Sukhothai and associated historic towns.

"These beautiful replicas showcase the rich cultural diversity in Asean," said Ms Grace Fu, Minister For Culture, Community, and Youth at the exhibition's launch on Thursday. "As a member of Asean, we will continue to promote the appreciation of our diversity and richness in the cultural heritage in Asean to our people."

Visitors to the Piece Of Peace exhibition will also be able to catch existing replicas of two more Asean World Heritage sites - Cambodia's Angkor in Siem Reap and Vietnam's complex of Hue monuments - as well as recreations of other notable sites such as Egypt's Great Temple at Abu Simbel, Greece's Acropolis in Athens and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

There will be more than 40 replicas in all.

The Piece Of Peace exhibition originated in Japan 14 years ago and has been visited by 2.9 million people. Now touring the world, Singapore is the exhibition's first Asean stop.

Funds raised for the Singapore leg of the exhibition will aid the beneficiaries of the Singapore Children's Society. Tickets can be bought at the Fort Canning Arts Centre until the exhibition ends on Sept 3. Ticket prices range from $13 to $19.