Borrow power banks, umbrellas for free at SMRT shop at new Bukit Panjang transport hub

Commuters can now borrow umbrellas, shopping trolleys, and even power banks - all for free- at a new shop run by public transport operator SMRT.

SMRT's first WeCare Shop, located at the new Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (ITH), will only need patrons to show their identity card before they rent the items.

They can return the things they borrow within three days, and if they forget, they will get a phone call to remind them.

The shop will be open on Sept 4, the same day as the Bukit Panjang ITH.

Bukit Panjang ITH will be the ninth such hub in Singapore. It will allow seamless travel between the new air-conditioned bus interchange, and the Bukit Panjang MRT and LRT stations. It will feature interactive kiosks, charging stations, braille plates in lifts and at the queuing areas to help blind people, among other things.