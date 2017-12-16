Books by ST writers win at Popular's Readers' Choice Awards

SINGAPORE - Three books by writers from The Straits Times bagged top awards at the annual Popular's Readers' Choice Awards on Saturday (Dec 16).

Sundays With Sumiko, a collection of ST executive editor Sumiko Tan's Sunday columns on life, love and loss over the years, won first prize in the English (adult) category, while From Kid To King: The Joseph Schooling Story by ST news editor Marc Lim, and illustrated by Mr Darel Seow, came in third in the English (children) category.

Singapore In Transition: Hope Anxiety And Question Marks by ST editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang also won the Citibank SMRT Book Cover Award in the English (adult) category, which is given to the books with the best cover designs.

The books are published by The Straits Times Press.

The awards were given out on the second day of Popular's annual BookFest at the Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Centre.

On her win, Ms Tan said: "I'd like to thank readers of the column. I've had such fun meeting them since the book was launched. I also want to thank Susan Long, the general manager of Straits Times Press, and her tireless team.

"They've been such good publishers to work with. Editorially they are solid, they have high production values, and in everything else so supportive and encouraging."

Mr Lim's book showed how Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist and swimmer Joseph Schooling dealt with his early setbacks to his winning performance at Rio de Janeiro last year.

Other winners at the awards include Sherlock Sam And The Quantum Pair In Queenstown by author A.J. Low. It walked away with the top prize in the English (children) category.

Secrets Of Singapore: National Museum Edition by authors Lesley-Anne and Monica Lim took the second prize in the same category.

In the English (adult) category, Rich Kill, Poor Kill by Mr Neil Humphreys, who writes for The New Paper, got the second prize.

Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Mr Peh Shing Huei and published by The Straits Times Press clinched third prize in the category.

The Popular awards, now in its sixth year, aim to recognise and reward local authors and writing. Public voting was done online between Aug 25 and Nov 5 to determine the top three winners in the English (adult), English (children) and Chinese book categories, out of a total of 30 shortlisted candidates.

The winners of the Citibank SMRT Book Cover Award were selected by Citibank.

Ms Tracy Kwan, director of retail business at Popular, said: "Our vision is for Singapore to enjoy a vibrant literary scene where opportunities abound for both aspiring writers and established authors.

"We look forward to seeing the nominated authors go on to make bigger waves in the field, as well as to recognise and reward the years of hard work that goes into good writing."