Book fair boasts best-selling titles... and gadgets and appliances too

Assessment books remain a top draw at Singapore's largest book and stationery fair, which is having a gadget and IT show for the first time in 11 years.

About 600,000 people are expected to visit Popular's annual BookFest at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, which began yesterday and will end on Dec 24.

Drones, artificial intelligence (AI) robots and coffee machines are some of the electronics and home appliances on offer, as Popular continues to diversify its offerings in a slowing books market.

Visitors can still look forward to best-selling English, Chinese and Malay titles, as well as lucky draws and concept booths by stationery brands.

