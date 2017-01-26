Blue Prius driver who weaved through traffic on PIE arrested for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - The driver of a blue Toyota Prius car which was caught on video weaving in and out of traffic was arrested on Monday (Jan 23) for dangerous driving, said police.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, police said that the 23-year-old man was believed to have been weaving dangerously through traffic along the Pan Island Expressway, towards Tuas, on Jan 20 at about 5.45pm.

A police report was lodged on Jan 22 and he was identified and arrested the next day.

Last Saturday, a video clip on the Facebook page of road safety community Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, showed a blue Toyota Prius, with the licence plate number SKU4774H, weaving through traffic on two occasions.

The post said the first incident happened last Friday along the PIE towards Tuas, while the second one took place in October.

It is understood that this car in the clip is the same Prius car whose driver was on Monday arrested by the police.

If convicted, he could lose his driving licence, as well as be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both. For motorists who are convicted on a second time or more, they could be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

“Motorists are urged to drive safely and to abide strictly to traffic rules and regulations,” said police in the Facebook post. “For motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users, Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against them.”