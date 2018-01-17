Blocked drain intensified Tampines flash flood: PUB

SINGAPORE - A construction company built a temporary road over a drain, which intensified last week's flash flood in Tampines, it was revealed on Wednesday (Jan 17).

National water agency PUB said the road near Tampines Avenue 12 caused rainwater to spill over the drain and flood the avenue on Jan 8.

Director of PUB's catchment and waterways department Yeo Keng Soon said the contractor Hua Tiong did not seek approval from the water agency before building the access road.

He added that further investigation is needed before PUB decides whether any action needs to be taken against Hua Tiong.

The road will be removed by the end of the week. They are working to improve drainage in the area.

A permanent drainage system will be built on the site eventually.

PUB has already completed investigations for the other eight locations that experienced flash flooding during last Monday's storm, but said it needed more time for Tampines Avenue 12.