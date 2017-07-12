Blackout hits Kembangan streets on Wednesday night

SINGAPORE - More than 30 houses along at least five streets in Kembangan were hit by a power outage on Wednesday (July 12) night.

Jalan Senang resident Neritta Low told The Straits Times that the power in her house went out at about 9.35pm.

When the communications consultant looked outside the window she realised that her entire street had gone dark.

A Singapore Power spokesman told ST that it knew of 34 houses along Jalan Senang, Jalan Sentosa, Jalan Grisek, Jalan Lapang and Jalan Krian affected by the outage. He added that personnel were on the ground going house to house to assess the situation and ensure the power was coming back on.

Mobile generators had also been brought.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 10.50pm the street lamps had come back on, and some houses were no longer dark. There were also several Singapore Power personnel walking along the road. Some residents, however, were still standing outside their dark homes.

The power to Ms Low's home came back on before 11pm, which is around the time that power was restored to all the homes, ST understands.

Operations director Jodyn Kong, 37, said that her home's power went off at about 9.25pm.

She said that she was touched by the help neighbours offered.

Her opposite neighbour, whose house was not affected by the blackout, offered their fridge space for the breast milk that was in her own home's unpowered fridge. Her brother has a nine week old baby.

"This shows the community spirit is still there," said Ms Kong.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.