Black Friday Bonanza: Where to go to steal a deal

SINGAPORE - Finding it hard to keep track of all the deals this Black Friday weekend? Here is quick rundown on where to head if you want to snag a good deal.

Marks and Spencer

From Friday (Nov 24) to Sunday (Nov 26), buy one item and get the second at 50 per cent off, storewide. This offer excludes food, hampers and wine gifts, and terms and conditions apply. M&S will also be extending its operating hours during the sale period and will open from 7am to 1am at M&S Raffles City and 9.30am to 11pm at M&S Jem until Nov 26.

Metro

For the first time, Metro Stores at Paragon and The Centrepoint will open early on Friday (Nov 24), at 7.30am. Shoppers can expect to grab early bird purchase-with-purchase deals such as the Dyson AM07 fan at $80 (UP $799) or a branded single mattress at $80 (UP $499) with a nett purchase of $180 in a single receipt. Free breakfast will also be provided with any purchase. Shoppers can also get special deals from more than 100 participating brands offering discounts of up to 85 per cent, until Nov 26.

BHG

From Friday (Nov 24) to Sunday (Nov 26), get 20 per cent off regular-priced items from departments including beauty, lifestyle and fashion, handbags, shoes, men's and women's apparel, luggage and toys. There are also deals such as the 1819 microfibre-filled pillow at $7 (UP $16.90) and the Zebra 18cm stainless steel Saucepan at $9.90 (UP $21.90).

Sephora

Stores will open at 9am instead of 10am on Friday (Nov 24) and customers will get 15 per cent off storewide and on sephora.sg

Fujifilm Astalift

Get a 25 per cent discount on a minimum purchase of two regular-priced products, available at Fujifilm stores in Wisma Atria, Nex and Jem.

Robinsons

Get discounts of up to 80 per cent on products ranging from beauty and fashion to home and lifestyle from Friday (Nov 24) to Sunday (Nov 26). On Friday, there are purchase-with-purchase promotions and gift-with-purchase promotions, such as an Apple iPad Wi-fi + Cellular (128GB) with a minimum spend of $3,500 storewide, an Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) with a minimum spend of $6,000 storewide, and exclusively for OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Cardmembers, a chance receive an Apple iPhone X (256GB) with a minimum spend of $8,000 storewide. All stores' operating hours will be extended on Friday from 7am until 1 am.

Courts

Courts will be offering up to 90 per cent off IT, electronics and furniture products on courts.com.sg and at its 14 stores. Online shoppers can also expect more than 100 deals starting at $1, ranging from mobile accessories, smartphones, household items and appliances, laptops and other tech gadgets. For non-sale items, customers can enter promo code "BLACK" to get up to 12 per cent off storewide.

Harvey Norman

There are hundreds of offers at all the chain's brick and mortar stores here and on harveynorman.com.sg. Some highlights include a package of a Philips Air Fryer and a Blender at $329 (UP $539), a Philips Android 50" LED TV at $798 (UP $1,469) and a Lenovo IdeaPad Thin & Light Notebook at $1,099 (UP $1,399).

Gain City

There are various offers on Gain City's e-commerce site (www.gaincity.com) including the Indesit washer and dryer for $899 (UP $1,698) and the Europace 2 in 1 stand mixer for $39 (UP $69.90).

ION

ION+ rewards members will get up to 8 per cent rewards for the first $100 spent at any store mall-wide from Friday (Nov 24) to Saturday (Nov 27), and members whose birthdays fall between Nov 24 and Nov 27 will get 12 per cent rewards for the first $100 spent in a maximum of four same-day receipts. Other offers at the mall include $20 off with no minimum spend at clothing retailer In Good Company and a pair of Vivienne Westwood x Melissa Heels free for every pair bought at Vivienne Westwood.

Wing Tai

At Wing Tai brands such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, Karen Millen and BCBGMAXAZRIA, customers can get up to 50 per cent off. Customers who are wt+ members or DBS or POSB cardholders can enjoy an additional 30 per cent off their total bill when they buy a minimum of three pieces.