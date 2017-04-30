Bittersweet road home

The journey home for Mr Meng Xiangbo is filled with mixed emotions. He has been longing to meet his family whom he has not seen in a year. The last six months were spent in hospital with only volunteer workers, nurses and doctors for company.

Yet, his injury makes travelling difficult and Mr Meng is alternately impatient and apologetic.

He snaps at one of the volunteers for being too rough while loading his wheelchair into a taxi and later apologises to an air stewardess for the inconvenience of his urine bag.

When he finally touches down in China, the reunion with his family is undramatic and Mr Meng is overcome by exhaustion.