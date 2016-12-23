Birthday treats for zoo's only polar bear

Singapore Zoo kicked off a five-day birthday celebration yesterday for its only polar bear. On Dec 26, Inuka turns 26, equivalent to more than 70 human years. The birthday cake this year was created using some of its favourite food - salmon and minced beef with a treat of peanut butter providing the "icing" on a cake made of colourful ice blocks. Inuka is currently on long-term glucosamine and anti-inflammatory treatment for arthritis. Measuring 2.5m from nose to tail and weighing 505kg, the bear is closely monitored by zookeepers who adjust its diet for an optimal weight of 520kg. Visitors can watch Inuka exploring the ice cave for treats or enjoying a birthday feeding session each morning at 10.25am, until Dec 26. Inuka is the first polar bear born in the tropics.