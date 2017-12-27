Birthday bear gets an icy treat with a local twist

Inuka, the first polar bear to be born in the tropics, celebrated its 27th birthday yesterday with an ice cake that was given a local twist: Agar-agar was used to make the cake, which was topped with salmon. As a large crowd sang Happy Birthday, the mammal chomped away during its 11am feeding time. Inuka, adopted by SPH Foundation, may be the last polar bear at the zoo. Creating the right habitat for such bears is costly. It will also not be "in keeping with our conservation message", said deputy chief executive Cheng Wen-Haur of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which runs the zoo.

