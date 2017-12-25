Bill ropes in key players for defence

A proposed Bill for cyber security will be tabled in Parliament for debate next year to shore up Singapore's defence against rising threats, many of which are state-sponsored.

The Bill requires owners of critical information infrastructure - such as those in the essential banking, telecoms and energy sectors - to report security breaches and attacks "within hours".

The Cyber Security Agency will have powers to order an investigation into a suspected cyber attack, with the overall objective of keeping the lights on for essential services.

Organisations in the public and private sectors must then surrender any information requested, and failure to do so can lead to a fine or jail term.

Irene Tham