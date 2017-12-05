'Biggest' carnival at Marina Bay

Workers testing out a roller-coaster ride at the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival ahead of its opening on Friday. The carnival, at The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space, is set to be Singapore's largest, with over 40 rides and games, many of which have been brought here for the first time from countries such as Britain, Germany and Italy. Entrance to the carnival is free, and ride tickets and game coupons can be bought on site. The 25,000 sq m fair ground will also have over 30 game stalls where participants can win prizes. The carnival will be open until April 1 next year.