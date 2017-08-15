Bigger Methodist Girls' School heritage centre opens to mark school's 130th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Students and alumnae of Methodist Girls' School (MGS), as well as visitors, can now get a glimpse of the school's rich history with the official opening of a newly renovated heritage centre to commemorate 130 years of the school's founding.

Now double the size of the original, the 1,900 sq ft modern-looking centre cost more than $350,000 to renovate and took just under two years to plan and build.

The new centre also includes a bell, windows and bricks salvaged from the iconic old school campus at Mount Sophia.

Artefacts, such as old building plans, are now clearly displayed at the centre. Visitors can also watch a video documenting some of the school's prominent women.

Many of the school's prominent alumnae, such as President's Scholar Mrs Lucy Toh, 46, were invited to the Tuesday (Aug 15) opening event.

Looking back at the old days, she said: "MGS was a place where we forged many strong friendships that lasted us through the good and bad in life. They were friends I could count on and I wish the same for our current students."