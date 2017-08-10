Bigger, better display

After a two-year absence, the crowd-favourite Dynamic Defence Display (D3) returned to the National Day Parade yesterday with a bang.

The audience was in awe during the two-part display, which featured an array of over 50 high-tech assets from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Republic of Singapore Air Force, the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Home Team.

Two 20-tonne Belrex Protected Combat Support Vehicles, two 17.5-tonne Peacekeeper Protected Response Vehicles and a Heron 1 unmanned aerial vehicle were among those making a first appearance at the parade.

The audience was also treated to several simulated sequences, including a high-speed chase sequence by the navy's rigid-hulled inflatable boats and an aerial display by three F-15SG fighter jets.

The Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle returned to the NDP stage with three of the vehicles providing fire for troopers in a simulated combat sequence.

Lance Corporal Tan Jun Lin said he would never have imagined he would be driving the Terrex in front of more than 20,000 people. He started serving his national service only last year.

While operating the Terrex is a "big jump" from the smaller Belrex and five-tonner trucks he had previously learnt to drive, Lance Cpl Tan said he had "a lot of preparation and training time" to learn to navigate the 24-tonne vehicle, which requires the use of numerous cameras that are mounted on it.

Lieutenant-Colonel Law Wei Shing, 36, chairman of the management for the D3 committee, said he was excited when he found out that he would be choreographing the D3 segment - one of his favourite parts of the parade - this year.

The display aimed to inspire "the confidence of the people" in Singapore's military forces as the "cornerstone of the sovereignty of the country", said LTC Law, who is the commanding officer of the 30th Battalion, Singapore Combat Engineers.