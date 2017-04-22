Big Spell final kicks off, 18 finalists competing for $5,000 prize

SINGAPORE - Top spellers from primary schools islandwide gathered at ITE College Central on Saturday (April 22) morning for a shot at winning the RHB-The Straits Times National Spelling Championship.

The eighteen finalists, representing 11 schools, emerged the cream of the crop after a preliminary written round last month (March 11) and a semi-final oral round earlier this month (April 1).

Addressing the competitors and audience at the start of the event was guest of honour, Ms Low Yen Ling, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

She said: "Learning to spell well and learning to spell right is crucial to mastering the English language."

She added that pupils also developed good attributes through the competition.

She said: "As you grow in tenacity, courage, resilience and sportsmanship, you are already on your way to becoming a champion of good character."

The champion speller will take home $5,000 and the winner's school will receive the challenge trophy.

The event is co-organised by RHB Banking Group and The Straits Times for the sixth year, in partnership with the Ministry of Education. It is supported by the National Library Board and ITE College Central as technology partner.

Visit http://www.straitstimes.com/big-spell-2017 for more information on the championship and to follow all the action.