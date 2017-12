Orchard Road is in for a major revamp in 15 to 20 years, with the authorities looking into implementing an "actionable" blueprint within that period.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Singapore Tourism Board are doing a six-month study into the prime retail and office district. Their findings and recommendations will be incorporated into the blueprint meant to guide development over the next two decades.

