Bid to stamp out abuse of public schemes

The Government is clamping down on abuse of public incentive schemes, with the SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) among the agencies ramping up efforts.

For instance, SSG tightened its processes, such as improving its fraud analytics capabilities, while Iras said it has used a "multi-pronged approach" to curb abuse of the schemes under its administration, like using risk-profiling to assess applications.

Observers are worried about how government incentive schemes are run, in the light of the recent spate of abuse cases.

Concerns have also been raised about balancing the need to prevent abuse and not turning away legitimate applications.

