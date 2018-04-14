Bid to smuggle in 126 fake designer watches foiled

A 52-year-old man's attempt to smuggle in more than 120 fake designer watches through Changi Airport was foiled by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on Thursday.

Sharing what it described as a "time-ly detection" on its Facebook page, ICA said its officer had found 126 pieces of counterfeit watches in the man's luggage and haversack during baggage checks at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The watches have an estimated street value of $1,350.

The Filipino man has been referred to the Singapore Police Force, ICA said, and investigations are ongoing.

ICA added that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items.

Ng Huiwen