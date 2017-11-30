Beware of scam callers claiming to be ICA officers

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of a spate of recent calls from scammers claiming to be its officers.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 30), ICA said it is aware that the public had been receiving calls from some offices of its checkpoints.

"On some occasions, the unknown caller, who may or may not use ICA's numbers to call, would claim to be an ICA officer," it added.

The scammers would then ask for their victims' personal information - such as bank account and passport numbers - or to transfer money for an investigation they were allegedly involved in.

"The ICA would like to clarify that these calls were not made by our officers. ICA does not call members of the public to transfer money,"ICA said.

It advised people to ignore the calls and the caller's instructions, and not to transfer any money.

"ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA," it said.

Anyone with related information can call the police hotline on 1800-2550000 or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Only dial 999 if urgent police assistance is required.

More scam-related advice, can be found via the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 or at www.scamalert.sg.