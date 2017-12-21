Beware of e-mails claiming to be from SIA, DBS

If you receive e-mails from DBS Bank or Singapore Airlines (SIA) asking for your personal information and credit card details, be on your guard as they may well be phishing attempts, the police warned.

In an advisory yesterday, the police said they had received several reports where victims said they were cheated into giving up such information after responding to such e-mails.

The victims later found their credit cards had been used to make unauthorised transactions in foreign currencies.

The phishing attempt goes like this: Victims receive e-mails from a site posing as DBS Bank's, saying their i-banking accounts have been locked due to multiple failed log-in attempts.

Another variation of the e-mail is from "Singapore Airlines", asking the victims to take part in a customer satisfaction survey with the promise of a reward.

After victims click on the links in the e-mails, they are instructed to unlock their accounts or complete surveys. They are then directed to a website resembling either DBS' or SIA's, where they are asked to enter their personal information and bank account details such as credit card numbers and card verification value.

After doing so, they receive one-time passwords (OTPs) on their mobile phones, which they are prompted to key into the website.

The victims later receive SMS notifications of foreign transactions made on their credit cards.

A DBS spokesman said yesterday the bank is mindful of the threats from phishing, viruses and malware targeting online and mobile devices.

"We actively alert our customers to any unusual Internet banking login experience that may be caused by phishing or malware intrusions via our website www.dbs.com.sg/security.

"If customers detect any unusual activity, they should inform the bank promptly, so that we are able to take the necessary action to protect them from incurring any loss," he said.

The bank reminded customers never to give their user IDs, iBanking PINs or OTPs over the phone or e-mail.

If customers suspect that their user ID, PIN or token has been compromised, or if they identify any suspicious activities on their accounts, they should call DBS immediately on 1800-111-1111.

SIA also advised customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data and credit card details to unverified sources in a statement yesterday.