Best talents in advertising to be announced at Hall of Fame Awards on Nov 24

SINGAPORE (ASIAONE) - More than 165 entries have been submitted for the Institute of Advertising Singapore's (IAS) Hall of Fame Awards this year.

The annual awards celebrate leading individuals, advertisers, agencies and advertising campaigns for the year.

Finalists this year under the Company Awards category include Saatchi & Saatchi for Brand of the Year and DDB Group for Creative Agency of the Year.

In the running for Content Marketing Idea of the Year are DDB Group Singapore's Kungfu Fighter, Hidden Sugar campaign for the Ministry of Communications and Information, as well as the Lego - Build Amazing campaign by iris Worldwide (Singapore).

56 per cent of the submissions this year (compared to 40 per cent in 2016) are People/Team based, supporting the institute's continued focus on talents, said IAS in a statement.

The jury panel represents leaders across segments of the industry, amongst them AIA, Asia Pacific Breweries, Citibank, Grab Singapore, Home Away, ONE Championship, UOB, DDB, Goodstuph, Havas Media and OMD Singapore.

Said Valerie Madon, Chief Judge of Hall of Fame Awards: "Diversity of thought is the lifeblood of our industry, fuelling great ideas and even greater debate.

"As the only award show in Singapore that showcases the stellar achievements of leading personalities, advertisers, agencies and campaigns for the year, we have a platform to celebrate our differences."

"We have over 100 talents spanning across marketeers, account service, creative, digital, social, content and media. The judges were excited by the standard in the people categories. Great minds clearly do not think alike," said Rowena Bhagchandani , Vice Chairman of Hall of Fame Awards 2017; CEO, Co-Founder of Blk J.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony Luncheon on Nov 24, at St Regis (John Jacob Ballroom), 11.30am to 3pm.