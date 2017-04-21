Best non-fiction award for ST Press book on E. W. Barker

Straits Times Press clinched the award for Best Non-Fiction Title at the Singapore Book Awards last night with the book, E. W. Barker: The People's Minister.

A biography of Singapore's first post-independence law minister, it was commissioned by the Eurasian Association and launched in December by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Besides Mr Barker's 25 years as a minister, the 428-page book also traces his early years and his time as a prisoner of war in the infamous Death Railway in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. The biography, written by former ST journalist Susan Sim, also documents how he single-handedly wrote the legal documents on Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 10 days. "It was a labour of love by Susan Sim, which was five years in the making, and the care and thought she took with the research and writing shows," ST Press general manager Susan Long said of the inaugural win at these awards.

ST Press, the book publishing arm of Singapore Press Holdings, had five other titles nominated in four categories - Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story; What's Inside the Red Box; Kyoto Unhurried; From Kid to King: The Joseph Schooling story; and LKY: Follow That Rainbow, Go Ride It.