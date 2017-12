There was no getting away from the heavy downpour and flash floods for these two students at the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 on the evening of Feb 8. Taking part in their first community service programme organised by their school, they had gone looking for vegetarian food for an elderly woman who receives her daily meals from Touch Community Centre. That day, the woman, who is vegetarian, had received the wrong packed meal, so the schoolmates went in search of food for her.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG