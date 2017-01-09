Bendy bus crashes into tree; 5 taken to hospital

Residents in Choa Chu Kang were greeted with an unusual sight yesterday afternoon after an SMRT bendy bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The Straits Times understands that the bus landed up on the pavement near Block 689B, Choa Chu Kang Drive, after a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at about 2pm.

The accident happened at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it sent three ambulances and a fire engine to the scene.

Five people, all conscious and stable, were taken to hospital. Three of them are children, including two seven-year-old boys who were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. A 12-year-old girl and a 60- year-old woman were taken to the National University Hospital. The bus driver, 52, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said.

SMRT's vice-president for corporate information and communications Patrick Nathan said: "We are currently assisting the Traffic Police with investigations and reaching out to the injured parties to render necessary assistance."