Being mindful of different viewpoints

Ms Jane Cha is a firm believer in diversity, as it was a non-local employer who showed faith in her.

Joining CGG Services Singapore in 2008, she was tasked with setting up its human resource function. Stepping into her new role, she discovered how international it would be.

Ms Cha, now CGG's vice-president, human resources Asia-Pacific, said: "I was not aware that I'd be dealing with such a diverse spectrum of cultural backgrounds, or have so many colleagues of different nationalities."

CGG is an integrated geoscience company with its headquarters in France. Its Singapore office employs 126 staff, with Singaporeans forming just about half of its workforce.

Starting as a one-person department, Ms Cha tapped the expertise of her colleagues in France and the US to learn the practices and formalise the process. She developed a core team - including three Singaporeans - transferring the knowledge to them. Ms Cha now oversees the full spectrum of human resource practices across seven countries.

"Having a diverse workforce reminds me not to make assumptions... It makes me more conscious of considering different perspectives when formulating polices or when deploying employee initiatives," she said, adding that the international workforce keeps her constantly engaged.

One such colleague is Mr Gowrish Swaminathan from India.

Mr Swaminathan, who joined CGG in 2009, is a supply chain business analyst and projects manager with the global sourcing and supply chain department. But he does more than that, having taken it upon himself to help his colleagues deal with work stress. He teaches his co-workers yoga: "I incorporate meditation, help them to get rid of their stress, and return them to a state of emotional well-being."

Mr Swaminathan said it was Ms Cha who encouraged him to get certified as a yoga teacher. As part of his training, he held free yoga lessons for CGG staff. He also takes them on nature walks at places like MacRitchie Reservoir. Ms Cha said CGG's non-local employees are mainly in technical or business positions which lack local expertise.

While she hopes more will be done to attract Singaporeans to pursue education with a strong science, technology, engineering and mathematics foundation, she said: "We Singaporeans cannot support the economy by ourselves with our shrinking population. While we continue to strengthen the Singapore core, we must not forget that we are not the world, we are really very small. We have to learn to live with the world."

Jessica Leow