Be resilient, take all steps to preserve life

I agree that instead of supporting assisted suicide, all steps must be taken to preserve life (A good life to the end, or a quick death; Dec 16).

Resilience can help us beat the odds and overcome adversity.

The world needs to learn a thing or two from the Philippines, where typhoons and storms destroy lives and properties every year - with the most recent one killing at least three people and causing thousands to be driven from their homes (Thousands flee homes as deadly storm hits Philippines; Dec 17).

Yet, despite the magnitude of endless calamities and suffering, Filipinos have not been known to raise the white flag.

They pray and they keep their faith intact, celebrating Christmas even in badly damaged areas.

Dedicated nurses who are well trained in palliative care - showing empathy, love and understanding - can contribute greatly to patients' well-being.

And it is comforting to know that Singapore has such dedicated teams in place at hospitals and hospices.

Raymond Anthony Fernando