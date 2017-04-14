BCA gallery a showcase of building industry

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) launched a new and expanded gallery yesterday.

Work on the new gallery started last year and the single-storey showcase has since grown into a two-storey exhibition consisting of six zones. Each zone comes with distinct themes and interactive exhibits to educate the public on the importance of the building and construction industry in shaping the present and future development of Singapore.

The upgraded gallery is the fruit of discussions held between BCA and students and teachers from seven schools. It includes a "swipe wall", where visitors can browse through old and current photos of some iconic buildings and places.

A sensory garden provides an outdoor experience for visitors.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who was at the launch, said the industry is going through difficult times, given its cyclical nature.

"But if you look at the BCA Gallery, and you look at what we have been through together, it should give us confidence and some encouragement that we have been through more difficult times before," he added.

Dr John Keung, chief executive of BCA, said the revamped gallery aims to incorporate the latest progress and achievements of the building environment industry, and "give visitors a glimpse of the future trends and opportunities the industry can offer".

Entry is free to the gallery, which is located at the BCA Academy at 200, Braddell Road.

Those interested can call 6248-9930 or e-mail bca_gallery@bca.gov.sg to arrange a visit on weekdays (except for public holidays) from 10am to 5pm.