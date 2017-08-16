Batches of Ribena concentrate products withdrawn

The distributor of Ribena beverages in Singapore has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its concentrate products after a faulty bottling machine in a Malaysian factory let air into some bottles, potentially spoiling the cordials before the stated expiry date.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore yesterday said it issued a voluntary withdrawal of certain batches of four of its concentrate products from warehouses, distributors and retailers on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The products that are being recalled here are: Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Strawberry bottles that expire in February 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Apple bottles that expire in May 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose bottles that expire in May 2018; and Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant bottles that expire in June 2018.

Although not every bottle is affected, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears, tastes or smells unusual, it added.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said in a statement yesterday that the company discovered a faulty bottling machine that allowed air to enter random bottles during a routine quality check.

Consumers who have bought products from the affected batches may contact Ribena's customer hotline on 1800-645-9551 or e-mail marketing.sg@suntory.com. Other products such as Sparkling Ribena, pouch packs, packet drinks, PET bottles and pastilles are not affected.

The withdrawal in Singapore follows a similar move in Malaysia.

Production of Ribena concentrate products has also been halted at the contract manufacturing facility until all investigations are completed.