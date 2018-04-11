Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled, may contain glass fragments

SINGAPORE - A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer has been recalled because some of the products may contain glass fragments.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Wednesday (April 11) that Lubitrade Trading issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

Bottled beer from the batch - totalling about 1,700 - are being sold in duty-free stores.

Each affected 330ml bottle has a best-before date of June 6, 2018, and a time stamp of 13:00. The batch was made in Belgium.

Speaking to The Straits Times, an AVA spokesman said that Stella Artois has only identified one affected batch, and there will be no suspension of the product as of now.

Singapore will continue to import Stella Artois products based on existing routine regulatory frameworks, she added.

AVA advised the public not to consume the affected products. Affected customers can contact Lubitrade Trading for a product exchange on 6533-3228.