Bald move to raise cancer awareness

Film producer Daniel Yun (above), known for being the man behind some of Singapore's best-known films such as I Not Stupid, was among the many who had their heads shaved at the annual Hair for Hope event yesterday, held to raise funds for and increase awareness of childhood cancer.

Mr Yun managed to raise more than $25,000 as at 3.30pm yesterday, making him one of the top five individual participants at the event held at VivoCity shopping mall.

The founder of Raintree Pictures has had his own sad brush with the disease - his mother was diagnosed with thyroid cancer before she died two years ago. "When my colleagues, friends and family members see me, I hope they will see cancer prevention, cancer treatment and cancer itself with a new pair of eyes."

Mr Yun said he was inspired to take part in Hair for Hope after witnessing his friend, former news presenter Melissa Hyak, shave her head for the cause last year. Speaking at the event, Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said more than 44,000 people have had their heads shaven at Hair for Hope over the past 14 years."It is a proclamation that it is okay to be bald and that the children are not alone in their fight against cancer."

The two-day event ends at 6pm today.