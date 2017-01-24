Baking their way to prosperity - and posterity

More than 1,500 participants baked and toiled over two weekends to make their mark in the Singapore Book Of Records with "The Largest Chinese Character Made With Pineapple Tarts".

The tarts - numbering more than 25,000 - were assembled in an 88 sq m display to create the Chinese character "fu", which means good fortune.

The snacks, which are popular during the Chinese New Year celebrations, were later given to needy families during the Bishan East-Thomson donors' appreciation dinner at the Bishan Community Club yesterday.